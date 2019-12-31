Home

McHUGH Pat, Garrymore, Kilconnell The kettle boils, the tea is made, The hand held out, the nod of the head. Old stories told of times gone by. But good times pass in the blink of an eye, The seeds that were sown, Are long since reaped. The cattle that were reared, Are long since gone, But the fields you farmed, Remain the same, Like the love we feel when We call your name. xx To us Dad, you were 'One in a Million' Loved and missed in Ireland and England. Mass Offered
Published in The Connacht Tribune on Dec. 31, 2019
