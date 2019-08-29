Home

Kilboys Funeral Directors
Bride Street and Station Street
Loughrea, Co. Galway
091-841265
Reposing
Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019
17:00 - 19:00
Kilboys Funeral Directors
Bride Street and Station Street
Loughrea, Co. Galway
Service
Friday, Aug. 30, 2019
12:00
St. Brendan's Church
Mullagh
Patrick "Pakie" Cahalan

Patrick "Pakie" Cahalan Notice
Patrick also known as Pakie Cahalan, Foxhall, Gurtymadden, Loughrea and late of Castlenancy and Hillside Nursing Home, Aughrim. Reposing at Kilboy's Funeral Home tomorrow Thursday from 5 until 7. Funeral cortege will arrive to St. Brendan's Church, Mullagh on Friday for mass for Pakie Cahalan at 12. Funeral afterwards to Finnure Cemetery. Family flowers only, by request. Donations, if desired, to Patient Comfort Fund, Stroke Unit, Portiuncula Hospital.
Published in The Connacht Tribune from Aug. 29 to Aug. 31, 2019
