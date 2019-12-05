|
GILLESPIE, Patrick (Paddy) - Retired Garda Síochána (2nd Anniversary) In loving memory of my dear husband, Paddy, Late of Carrowmanagh, Oughterard Died 9th December 2017 RIP When God was making husbands, as far as I can see, He made a special soulmate, especially for me, He made a perfect gentleman, compassionate and kind, With more love and affection, than you could ever wish to find. He gave my darling husband, a heart of solid gold, He gave me wonderful memories, only my heart can hold. He was someone I could talk to, that no one can replace, He was someone I could laugh with, till tears ran down my face. Next time we meet, will be at Heaven's door, When I see you standing there I won't cry anymore, I will put my arms around you, and kiss your smiling face, Then the pieces of my broken heart, will fall back into place. Loved and missed every day by your loving wife Mary. DAD It does not take a special date, For us to think of you, For there hasn't been a day gone by, That we haven't thought of you. No matter how life changes, No matter what we do, A special place within our hearts, Is always kept for you. Loved & sadly missed, Patrick, Bríd and family. DAD When I look back upon my life, I feel such a sense of pride, That I was blessed with a Dad, Who was a wise and loving guide. I think about the laughter, And all the times I had, With my truly wonderful, Very special Dad. Love you forever. Geraldine, Michael, John, Emmet and Andrina. xxx DAD Always so good, unselfish and kind, Few on this earth his equal we find, Honourable and upright in all his ways, Loyal and true to the end of his days. You are not forgotten Dear Father Forever loved and missed Dad, John, Anna, Nicole and Jennifer. xxxx DAD Your needs in life were simple, Your love for your family true, As long as we were happy, You were happy too. Forever in our hearts, Fergus, Ann Marie, Julianne and Mark. xx 2nd Anniversary Mass Saturday 7th December 2019 at 7pm in The Church of the Immaculate Conception, Oughterard.
Published in The Connacht Tribune on Dec. 5, 2019