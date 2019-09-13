|
HEALY, Patrick (Paddy), of Mountbellew, Co Galway, who passed away on August 20th 2019. Paddy's family would like to thank all those who sympathised with them on their sad loss and a special thanks to those who travelled long distances, to neighbours, friends and all who sent Mass cards, phoned, attended his removal, funeral Mass and burial.Thanks to Dr. Watchthorne and the staff at the Millennium Medical Centre, Martina Geraghty and Ann O'Brien (his carers) for all their kindness to Dad, and the staff at Portiuncula and UHG hospitals. Special thanks to Fr. Karl Burns and the parish choir for the beautiful Mass. Thanks to Gerry and Judy Collevy Undertakers for their professionalism, support and kindness. Thanks to the gravediggers who prepared Paddy's final resting place with such great care and respect. Thanks to Brother Al of the Franciscan Brothers for the warm welcome we received to their oratory. As it would be impossible to thank everyone individually, please accept this acknowledgement as a token of our sincere gratitude. Month's Mind Mass Saturday 22nd of September 2019, St. Mary's Church, Mountbellew at 10am. Fear Uasal go raibh suaimhneas síoraí aige.
Published in The Connacht Tribune on Sept. 13, 2019