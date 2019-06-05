Services Service 07:30 St. Colman's Church Tierneevin View Map Resources More Obituaries for Patrick ROCK Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Patrick ROCK

Notice ROCK Patrick, Garryland, Gort, Co. Galway who passed away peacefully on 19th April 2019, surrounded by his loving family. We, Patrick's family, wish to express our sincere gratitude to everyone who sympathised with us on our recent sad loss of a much loved partner, brother, uncle and friend. We offer our heartfelt thanks to those who called to our home, attended the wake, removal, funeral Mass and burial. We wish to acknowledge and thank our family and friends who travelled long distances to be with us. We offer a sincere thanks to all who telephoned, sent messages of condolences, Mass cards and Mass enrolments, and donated so generously to Galway Hospice. Thanks to our wonderful friends and very kind neighbours who brought food and refreshments to our house and supported us during the days before and of the funeral. We wish to express our sincere gratitude to Dr. Brian Jennings for his professional care and kindness over the many years. Thanks to Professor Maccon Keane, Dr. Kathleen Cronin and their teams at the Oncology Unit in the Galway Clinic. Thanks also to the caring and compassionate staff in the Our Lady of Knock Unit and the A&E at Galway Clinic. Thank you to the doctors, nurses and the wonderful homecare team at Galway Hospice for their care during Patrick's illness. Thanks to Bríd and all the staff at Daly's Pharmacy Gort. Thanks to Fr. Tommy Marrinan for his support and the beautiful Mass, and to the altar servers. Thanks to Theresa and Adrian for the beautiful music and to Johnny for his rendition of 'The Rocks of Bawn' at the graveside. Thank you to undertaker Peter Mullins for his professionalism and compassion throughout the weekend, and to the gravediggers for preparing Patrick's final resting place. A sincere thank you to Gort GAA Club who formed a Guard of Honour. Thanks to the Lady Gregory Hotel for the lovely meal provided. As it is impossible to thank everyone individually please accept this acknowledgement as an expression of our deepest gratitude and appreciation. The Holy Sacrifice of the Mass will be offered for the intentions of all. Month's Mind Mass Will be celebrated on Saturday, 8th June 2019 at 7.30p.m.in St. Colman's Church, Tierneevin, Gort. May his gentle soul Rest in Peace.