Patsy KEANE

Patsy KEANE In Memoriam
KEANE, Patsy Rathally, New Inn 2nd Anniversary We think of things you used to say and all that you would do. At some point every single day our thoughts will turn to you. We know we can't be with you now and you can't be with us. But safe inside our hearts you'll stay. That's where you'll always be. Loved and missed every day, Your Loving Wife and Best Friend Mary and Family. 2nd Anniversary Mass Saturday, 11th May, at 8pm in St Killians Church, New Inn.
Published in The Connacht Tribune on May 9, 2019
