DUFFY Paul, Late of Rockbarton North, Salthill. Paul's wife Mary and family wish to thank most sincerely all those who sympathised and supported us in the days following and since, the passing of our beloved Paul. We found great comfort in the many condolences we received through cards, letters, phonecalls and personalised messages on RIP.ie and written tributes. We wish to acknowledge with deep gratitude the help and support afforded to us by Paul's doctors: Dr Noel Howard and Dr Brian O'Flynn, his oncologist Professor Maccon Keane and all the oncology nurses of the Galway Clinic during his long illness. A special word of thanks to the medical team of doctors, nurses and carers in St Nicholas' Ward, UHG, who took excellent care of Paul during his short stay there. To Rhona, the Public Health Nurse, who was generous with her advice and who arranged medical equipment and organised teams for the provision of care at home for Paul's final days. Our heartfelt thanks to Margaret, the Night Nurse from the Irish Cancer Society; to the Home Care Palliative Team from the Galway Hospice and to all the wonderful carers from Bluebird Care. We really appreciate your kindness, compassion and professionalism. A special note of thanks to Adrian, Sinéad and all the staff at Mullin's Pharmacy, Salthill for all their help, support and advice. Our heartfelt thanks to our Parish Priest, Fr Gerry Jennings for all his support, and for celebrating a special funeral Mass for Paul and saying prayers with us at Rahoon Cemetery.Special thanks to all at O'Flaherty's Funeral Directors for their kindness and professionalism. To all our friends and very supportive neighbours who formed a Guard of Honour outside our home and accompanied the cortege to the church. Thank you to all those who formed a Guard of Honour outside the church also. And a special thank you to all those who generously provided food. We really appreciated your kindness. As it would be impossible to mention everyone individually, please accept this acknowledgement as an expression of our sincere gratitude. Paul's Month's Mind Mass will be celebrated on Sunday, 6th December at 11.00am in the Church of Christ the King, Salthill. The Mass can be viewed on the following link https://www.salthillparish.ie/ our-parish/webcam/ Ar dheis Dé go raibh a anam dílis
Published in The Connacht Tribune on Dec. 3, 2020