Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Paul KEADY
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Paul KEADY

Add a Memory
Paul KEADY In Memoriam
KEADY Paul, late of Ballybane More and Boston, U.S.A. (Seventh Anniversary) who died on 22nd July, 2012. God saw you getting tired And a cure was not to be. So He put His Arms around you And whispered 'Come to Me' With tearful eyes we watched you, And saw you pass away, Although we loved you dearly, We could not make you stay. A golden heart stopped beating, Hard working hands at rest, God broke our hearts to prove to us, He only takes the best. Loved and sadly missed by Mam, Billy, Majella, Marie, Gerard and family. Anniversary Mass. Saturday, 27th July, 2019, at 7.00pm St. Bridget's Church, Ballybane. 'To live in the hearts of those we love is not to die'.
Published in The Connacht Tribune on July 25, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.