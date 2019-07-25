KEADY Paul, late of Ballybane More and Boston, U.S.A. (Seventh Anniversary) who died on 22nd July, 2012. God saw you getting tired And a cure was not to be. So He put His Arms around you And whispered 'Come to Me' With tearful eyes we watched you, And saw you pass away, Although we loved you dearly, We could not make you stay. A golden heart stopped beating, Hard working hands at rest, God broke our hearts to prove to us, He only takes the best. Loved and sadly missed by Mam, Billy, Majella, Marie, Gerard and family. Anniversary Mass. Saturday, 27th July, 2019, at 7.00pm St. Bridget's Church, Ballybane. 'To live in the hearts of those we love is not to die'. Published in The Connacht Tribune on July 25, 2019