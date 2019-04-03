Resources More Obituaries for Pauline HARGADEN Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Pauline HARGADEN

HARGADEN, Pauline (née Parkinson) Late of 'Lissadell', Moycullen. Pauline's daughters, Audrey, Fiona, Sheenagh and Tara, her sons, John, Paul, Carl, her brothers Leo and Desmond, her beloved grandchildren and extended family wish to express heartfelt thanks to everyone who sympathised with us on our very sad loss of our beloved Mam. Pauline was so loved by all who knew and met her. Thank you to all of you for your kind words and support.Our gratitude to all who offered their condolences, attended the removal and funeral Mass, and who sent flowers and Mass Cards. Thank you to everyone who travelled from near and far, especially all those from Sligo and Bray and to all of Mam and Dad's neighbours and work colleagues.We wish to thank Bertie of the Abbey Church, Richie Byrne and singers for the beautiful music and singing. Many thanks to Irwin's Funeral Directors for their sensitive handling of all arrangements. To the GP's of Moycullen who cared for Pauline- thank you. To her kind neighbours, to Trish and all staff in SuperValu, Sarah and staff in O'Flaherty's Chemist, we Thank You for your kindness, support and friendship that you gave to Pauline.We travel through this sad time with the love and support of our families, dear friends, work colleagues and wonderful neighbours. Our heartfelt thanks to each of you. The Holy Sacrifice of the Mass will be offered for your intentions. May her gentle soul rest in peace. Month's Mind Mass Saturday, March 23rd at 10.30am, at the Abbey Church, Francis Street, Galway Published in The Connacht Tribune on Apr. 3, 2019