HYNES Pauline, Ballinderreen, Kilcolgan, and formerly of Newtowncashel, Co. Longford, who passed away peacefully at Kilcolgan Nursing Home on the 4th February, 2019. Pauline's family would like to express their heartfelt appreciation to everyone who sympathised and supported them during their sad loss. A special word of thanks to relatives and friends, and all those who sent Mass cards and messages of sympathy. We would like to thank all the wonderful people who cared for Pauline over the years, especially the staff of Kilcolgan Nursing Home. Heartfelt thanks to Fr Hugh Clifford, Reverend Barry Horan and Fr Merlyn Kenny who celebrated Pauline's Mass. Thanks to Corless' Funeral Services for their professionalism in handling the funeral arrangements, and those who helped to prepare Pauline's final resting place. It is impossible to thank everyone individually. To those who helped in any way, your contribution made our loss more bearable, we are truly grateful for all your support at a very difficult time, please accept this acknowledge as an expression of our deepest gratitude and appreciation. Month's Mind Mass Sunday, 10th March at 10.30am in St. Colman's Church Ballinderreen. Published in The Connacht Tribune on Apr. 3, 2019