Obituary GIBBONS, Peggy Clifden, Co Galway. 3 March 2019 The family of the late Peggy Gibbons would like to express our thanks to all who sympathised with us on the loss of our mother, grandmother, aunt and grand-aunt. Words cannot express how grateful we are to our family, neighbours, friends, and those who travelled to be with us during this sad time. A special word of thanks to the management and staff of St. Anne's Nursing Home, Clifden who looked after Peggy so well over the past seven years, we will be forever in your debt. Thanks to Dr John Casey and his staff for their constant support and to Fr James Ronayne for his kindness to us and to Peggy. Thanks also to John B Mannion, Funeral Director and the gravediggers for their care and attention in preparing Peggy's final resting place and the Station House Hotel for their wonderful hospitality. Peggy's Month's Mind Mass Is this Saturday, April 13th at 7pm Clifden. We will also remember Peggy's sister Bríd who died the same week, on March 8th in Australia.