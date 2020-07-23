|
|
|
CONROY, Peter Monivea Demesne, Athenry, Co. Galway 24th June 2020 Peter passed away peacefully in University College Hospital Galway in the presence of his family on 24th June. Peter's beloved wife Irene, daughters Colette and Sinead, son Patrick, adored grandchildren Niamh, Finnian, Lillian and Owen, sons-in-law Des and Shane, sister, brothers and extended family wish to express our heartfelt thanks to all those who supported and sympathised with us on this recent passing. We were touched by the untold kind and sincere messages of such sympathy through cards, letters, phone calls, texts, social media messages, floral tributes and also messages on RIP.ie.We wish to thank the following for their wonderful care and guidance: Flannery's Nursing Home, Abbeyknockmoy, the staff in UCHG's emergency department along with the nurses and doctors who cared for him during his short time in UCHG. Thank you to Fr. Joe O'Brien for the personal and attributing mass and guidance during this difficult time. Thank you to mass servers Dara and Seán. Thank you to granddaughter Niamh and son-in-law Des for the beautiful songs and music in the church and to all those who sang Pete's favourite song 'Galway Bay' by his graveside. We would also like to thank everyone who stood outside the church adhering with Covid-19 regulations, and all those who participated in the various guards of honour. This was very special to us. Thank you to Gardners Funeral Home, for guiding and helping us in a professional manner. A special word of gratitude for our neighbours, close relatives and friends for preparing Peter's final resting place. Thank you to Brady's Butchers Athenry for supplying us with food on the day of the burial. We would also like to extend our gratitude to all those who contributed in making everything easier for us during the busy time. We will be forever thankful for the overwhelming support and kindness shown to us throughout the days and the nights in various manners, despite the difficult circumstances. We are aware that many people were unable to sympathise with us in person but did join us for Mass online, curtesy of Emily Greaney who streamed the entire mass on Abbeyknockmoy Parish facebook page. This allowed for family and friends at home and abroad to view the mass, especially Peter's son Patrick in New York. To a wonderful husband, father and grandfather, you were the centre of all our lives. You were an inspiration and are missed more than words can acknowledge but we know you are with us every day. Month's Mind Mass In the Church of the Sacred Heart Ryehill, Monivea at 7:30pm on Saturday, 25th July in accordance with Covid-19 guidelines.
Published in The Connacht Tribune on July 23, 2020