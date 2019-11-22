|
|
Coorbaun, Bullaun, Loughrea. Reposing at his home in Coorbaun, Bullaun, Loughrea tomorrow Saturday from 2 until 5. Funeral cortege will arrive to St. Patricks Church, Bullaun for mass for Peter Cooney on Sunday at 12.30. House private Sunday morning and family flowers only, by request. Donations, if desired to Galway Hospice Foundation. All traffic attending funeral from Portumna, Loughrea and Gort directions please use Shuttle bus service from Loughrea Rugby Club. All traffic attending funeral from Galway, New Inn and Ballinasloe please use shuttle bus service from Bullaun Church.
Published in The Connacht Tribune on Nov. 22, 2019