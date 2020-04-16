|
|
|
FLAHERTY, Peter of Flaherty Transport, Derryoober, Woodford, Co. Galway Who passed away peacefully at home on the 16th of March, 2020 in the loving care of his family. His beloved wife Nora, daughters Geraldine, Deirdre, Susan and sons Eamon, Sean, Paul and extended family wish to sincerely thank everyone who expressed their sympathy with us on our recent sad loss of Peter. Thank you to all who phoned, left condolences on RIP.ie, sent messages, Mass cards and such nice letters of condolences and floral tributes. Our heartfelt thanks to the multidisciplinary team on the wards of St. Clare's, St. Joseph's and to Geraldine's colleagues in the A&E Department in Portiuncula Hospital who took exceptional care of Peter during his recent illness. We wish to say a special thank you to Peter's home help Nicola and others who cared for Peter in recent years, to Public Health Nurse Martina Glennon and her colleagues in Woodford Health Centre, to Peter's GP, Dr Cathal Nugent and all in Main Street Clinic, to Killian's CarePlus Pharmacy in Loughrea and to Portumna Day Care Centre. Our sincere thanks to Fr. Kieran O'Rourke for the wonderful service provided for Peter's funeral and making it possible for those who could not be with us to view it online and listen on radio, to the vocalist who sang many of Peter's favourite songs and Tuohy Funeral Directors for their professionalism, guidance and support. We were especially touched by the Guard of Honour provided by colleagues of Flaherty Transport, neighbours and friends. Thanks to the gravediggers who prepared Peter's final resting place with great dignity and finally many thanks to Declan Walsh and staff for providing the lovely meal after the burial. We appreciate that due to the current situation of coronavirus, people were unable to attend Peter's funeral. Therefore we plan a memorial mass with a gathering of family, neighbours and friends to take place at a later date, to remember and celebrate the life of our beloved Peter. Please accept this acknowledgement as a token of our deepest gratitude to all who have supported us at this difficult time. The Holy Sacrifice of the Mass will be offered for your intentions.
Published in The Connacht Tribune on Apr. 16, 2020