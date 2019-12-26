|
JOYCE. In memory of Peter Joyce (Festy) loving Husband, Father and Grandfather, (5th) Anniversary, late of Upper Shankeela, Recess, Co Galway. Sad are the hearts that love you, Silent the tears that fall; Living our lives without you is the hardest part of all. The special years will not return, When we were all together, But with the love within our hearts, You will walk with us forever. Dad, on this your anniversary, each of us in our own way, Has special thoughts of you today. Forever loved and sadly missed by your wife Ann and family. Anniversary Mass In St Bridget's Church Ballinafad, Saturday 28th December 2019 at 7.30pm
Published in The Connacht Tribune on Dec. 26, 2019