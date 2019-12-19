|
LEONARD, Phil (née Collins) Polkeen, Castlegar, Galway 30th November 2019. Phil's husband Tim and all the family would like to thank most sincerely all of those who supported us through our recent sudden loss. We offer our heartfelt thanks and appreciation to our extended family, friends, neighbours and all who called to our home, attended Phil's funeral Mass and burial. We would like to sincerely thank all our family, neighbours and friends who helped out with traffic management, refreshments, and also to the gravediggers. We appreciate all those who sent Mass cards, messages of sympathy, floral tributes and those who contributed to ICU and Western Alzheimer's Association. We offer a special work of thanks to Fr. Reilly, PP, for saying prayers in the family home and his special funeral Mass. Thanks to Tom Flaherty for the beautiful music in the church. Thanks also to Frank Kearney, undertaker, for all his kindness and help. Thanks to the ambulance staff who attended Mam, and the doctors and nurses in A&E and the ICU unit who were superb. Finally, a huge thanks to Aiden, James and staff at McHughs Bar and Restaurant for the lovely meal after the burial and the refreshments they provided throughout the week. As it would be impossible to thank everyone individually, please accept this acknowledgement as an expression of our deepest gratitude and appreciation. The Holy Sacrifice of the Mass will be offered for your intentions. Month's Mind Mass Saturday, 28th December at 11:00am in St Columbas Church, Castlegar.
Published in The Connacht Tribune on Dec. 19, 2019