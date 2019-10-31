|
|
|
DILLON. The family of the late Phil (Philomena) Dillon (née Stankard) of Oldthort, Portumna, who passed away on 3rd October, would like to thank most sincerely all those who sympathised with them on their great loss. We offer our heartfelt thanks to the many relatives, friends and neighbours who visited our home, attended the wake, service and burial, and who provided emotional and practical support for us at this difficult time. For all those who telephoned, travelled long distances, sent floral tributes, cards and messages of condolences, we are truly grateful.A special word of thanks to Portiuncula Hospital, The Parkinsons Clinic, Galway University Hospital, Dignity Funeral Care and Fr. Michael Byrnes.To those who helped in any way, your contribution made our loss more bearable. As it would be impossible to thank everyone individually, please accept this acknowledgement as an expression of our deepest gratitude. The Holy Sacrifice of the Mass will be offered for your intentions. The Month's Mind Mass for Phil will be held on Friday, 1st November, at 6.30pm, in St. Brigid's Church, Portumna. All Welcome.
Published in The Connacht Tribune on Oct. 31, 2019