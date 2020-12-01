Home

PJ Greensmith

PJ Greensmith Notice
38 Gort Na Rí, Athenry and formerly of Roxborough, Ballysheedy, Co. Limerick. Reposing at Gardners Funeral Home, Athenry tomorrow Wednesday from 5 until 7, for family and friends. Removal on Thursday at 11 to the Church of the Assumption, Athenry for private mass for PJ Greensmith at 11:30. Mass will be streamed live online on the parish webcam and broadcast on parish radio. Funeral afterwards to the New Cemetery, Athenry. Donations, if desired to Athenry Cancer Care or Galway Hospice.
Published in The Connacht Tribune from Dec. 1 to Dec. 2, 2020
