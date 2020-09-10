|
COLLERAN QUINN Fiona, Masonbrook, Loughrea Co Galway and Johnstownbridge Co Kildare. Fiona passed away peacefully on the 8th August, 2020. Fiona's husband Declan, daughters Jessica, Leah, Hannah, son Adam and extended family wish to express their gratitude and appreciation to all their families, neighbours and friends for the many expressions of sympathy and gestures of kindness shown to them following their recent sad loss. A heartfelt thank you to all who attended their homes, the funeral Mass, the burial, sent Mass cards, messages of condolences or telephoned. Thank you to all the nurses and doctors in the Oncology Department of the Bon Secours, Glasnevin, Dublin for the kindness shown to Fiona throughout her illness. Many thanks to Kilboys Undertakers for their kindness and professionalism in arranging Fiona's funeral. A special thank you to Monsignor Cathal Geraghty who celebrated the Mass so beautifully. Thank you to those who organised the Guards of Honour, a lovely and touching tribute to Fiona. Thank you to An Garda Síochána for the lovely tribute they paid to Fiona during the funeral service. As it would be impossible to thank everyone individually, please accept this acknowledgement as a token of their gratitude. The Holy Sacrifice of the Mass will be offered for your intentions. Month's Mind Mass for Fiona On Saturday, 12th September, at 11.00am in the Cathedral, Loughrea, Co. Galway.
Published in The Connacht Tribune on Sept. 10, 2020