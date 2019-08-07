|
RAFFERTY CONNORS, MaireadCarraroe House, Ballinakill, Loughrea (1st Anniversary - 15th August 2019) Our lives go on without you, But nothing is the same, We have to hide our heartache, when someone speaks your name, You did so many things for us, Your heart was kind and true. And when we needed someone. We could always count on you.The special years will not return, When we were all together. But with love within our hearts, You will walk with us forever. Sadly missed by your loving husband John and your children, Jonathan, Anna and Meabh. Sister A beautiful memory dearer than gold, Of a sister whose worth can never be told, There's a place in our hearts, That can never be filled. We miss you dear Mairead and always will. To hear your voice, to see your smile, To sit and talk with you awhile; To be together the five of us, would be our dearest wish. But your memory is our keepsake with which we'll never part. God has you in His Keeping but we have you in our hearts. Always remembered by your loving sisters, Mary, Breeda, Pauline, Anna and your many nieces and nephews. Anniversary Mass At St. Joseph's Church, Ballinakill, on Saturday, 10th August at 8.00p.m.
Published in The Connacht Tribune on Aug. 7, 2019