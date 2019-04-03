Home

Raymond FORDE

Raymond FORDE In Memoriam
FORDE, Raymond Cahermorris, Corrandulla, Co. Galway Sixth Anniversary 5th of March Little did we know that morning That God was going to call your name. In life we loved you dearly, In death we do the same. We miss your smile, your joking ways. We miss the things you used to say. And when old times we do recall,It's then we miss you most of all.Look around Your Garden Lord,And when he turns and smiles,Put Your Arms around him And hold him for a while. Although we cannot see you, you are always by our side xx Y.N.W.A. Sadly missed and loved always, Mam and Dad. Michael Una, Ellie Mai and Alana. Patrick, Shimona, Keelan, Maia , Ross and Lara. Lawrence, Sarah, Casey and Isabelle, Loretta, Lorcan and Zoe. Anniversary Mass Saturday, 9th of March at 7:30pm, St. Brendan's Church, Corrandulla.
Published in The Connacht Tribune on Apr. 3, 2019
