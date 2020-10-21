|
CONNELL, Regina, Late of Castlegar, Galway Who passed away peacefully at home on 27th April. Regina's husband Seán and her daughters Marian, Niamh and Éilis would like to sincerely thank all those who sympathised with and supported us on our recent loss. Thank you to all who sent Mass cards, messages of sympathy and who donated to the Galway Hospice. We would like to express our heartfelt thanks to the doctors and nursing staff at University Hospital Galway, particularly the staff of the Corrib Ward, and Prof Keane's team and CNS Siobhan who took excellent care of Regina for many months. Thanks also to the Galway Hospice Homecare Team and PHN Jennifer Kenny who cared for Regina in her final weeks. A special thanks to Dr Rita Halloran for all her support and care. A very special thanks to Fr. Gearóid Ó'Gríofa for celebrating the funeral Mass and officiating at her burial. Thanks to Regis Golding for the beautiful singing and music. Thank you to Willie, Cathriona and Mike from O'Flaherty Funeral Directors for their guidance, kindness and professionalism in dealing with the funeral arrangements and to the gravediggers who attended to the grave. Please accept this acknowledgement as a token of our sincere appreciation and gratitude. We hope to hold a Mass for Regina at a later date.
Published in The Connacht Tribune on Oct. 21, 2020