HIGGINS, Richard 1st Anniversary In loving memory of Richard Higgins, Castlelambert, Athenry, Co. Galway, who passed away on 12th March 2018. Husband I remember the day I met youAnd the day God made you mineI remember the day God took you And will 'til the end of time. We made our vows together 'Til death do us part They hold precious memoriesWhich will never let us part. I know you walk beside me And when my life is through I hope that God will take my hand And lead me straight to you.Remembered with Love, Ursula. Dad We miss you from your fireside chair Your loving smile and gentle air.We lost a father with a heart of gold How much we miss you can never be told. God bless you Dad, you were one of the best. Love Always, Regina, Jacinta, Marita,Michael, Tara and sons-in-law. Grandad Though your smile has gone forever And your hand we cannot touchWe still have so many memoriesOf the one we loved so much.Your memory is our keepsake. Love Always, Olivia, Geraldine, Martina,Matthew, Richard and Cormac. Brother There's a face we shall always remember A voice we shall always recall A memory to cherish forever Of one so dear to us all. Lovingly remembered by Patrick, Mary,Sadie, Martin and Liam. Anniversary Mass Mass will be offered for Richard on Saturday, 9th March, at 7.30pm, in the Church of the Assumption, Athenry. Published in The Connacht Tribune on Apr. 3, 2019