HIGGINS, Richard 2nd Anniversary In loving memory of Richard Higgins, Castlelambert, Athenry, Co. Galway who passed away on 12th March, 2018. I am home in Heaven dear ones,Oh! So happy and so bright, There is perfect joy and beauty, In this everlasting light. All the pain and grief is over, Every restless tossing passed, I am now at peace forever, Safely home in Heaven at last. Sadly missed by his wife, family, relatives and friends. Anniversary Mass In the Church of the Assumption, Athenry, Monday 9th to Saturday 14th at 9.15am.
Published in The Connacht Tribune on Mar. 5, 2020
