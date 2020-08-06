|
GLYNN,(nee Mannion) Rita The Waterfront and Bride St, Loughrea And late of Ballybaun, Loughrea Died on 9th March, 2020 Rita's daughters Petula and Bernadette, and extended family, would like to thank everyone who sympathised with them on their recent sad loss. We wish to extend a sincere and heartfelt thank you to everyone who phoned, sent messages, Mass cards, flowers and condolences on RIP.ie. We are truly thankful to our wonderful friends and neighbours. Our grateful thanks to the priests who concelebrated Rita's funeral Mass, Fr. Brendan Lawless, Fr. Michael Finneran, Fr. Tom Shanahan and Fr. Augustine Chifu and to Carmel Dempsey for the beautiful music. Thanks to Fr. Geraghty for his support. Thanks to Kilboys, Funeral directors and to those who prepared the grave. Special thanks to Rita's carers, who supported us in looking after Mum in her last years, in particular Vera Plower and Eileen Fallon who tended her with such loving kindness. Thanks to Dr. Pamela Lundon and all the doctors at the Main Street clinic who cared for Mum with great compassion and to the Community Care professionals who contributed to Mum's comfort and wellbeing over the past few years. Thanks to the Loughrea Golf Club, where Rita was a former Lady Captain, who formed a Guard of Honour outside the church. Rita would have been delighted to see this beautiful show of respect. Thanks also to the Bridge Club for the many memories they shared with us and for their kind condolences.As it would be impossible to thank everyone individually, please accept this acknowledgement as a token of our deepest appreciation. Rita was the proprietor of the Vanity Fair Hair Salon, Bride St., Loughrea for over 40 years where she enjoyed a wonderful relationship with customers and friends alike. Her wit and sense of humour were legendary and she brought the gift of laughter into all our lives. Rita had many friends and enjoyed a very active social life until the onset of illness in recent years. She lived life with courage, humour, optimism and great faith in God. Above all, Rita was a loving and dearly loved Mother, Grandmother and Great Grandmother and leaves a void in our lives that will never be filled. Since we were unable to hold a Month's Mind Mass for Rita, a memorial mass be held on 6 Sept at 3pm in the Carmelite Abbey, Loughrea. All welcome.
Published in The Connacht Tribune on Aug. 6, 2020