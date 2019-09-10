|
|
Rita McHugh nee Hamrogue, Pollaturick, Milltown and formerly of Purranes, Hollymount, Co. Mayo. Reposing at Glynn's Funeral Home, High Street, Tuam tomorrow Tuesday from 5:30 to 7:30. Removal afterwards to her home. Mass for Rita McHugh on Wednesday at 1 in St. Joseph's Church, Milltown. Funeral afterwards to Kilgevrin cemetery. Family flowers only, by request. Donations if desired to Sudden Infant Death Syndrome and Palliative Care Team, Galway Hospice.
Published in The Connacht Tribune on Sept. 10, 2019