Home

POWERED BY

Services
Glynns Funeral Directors (Tuam)
High Street
Tuam , Co. Galway
093-28963
Resources
More Obituaries for Rita McHugh
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Rita (Hamrogue) McHugh

Add a Memory
Rita (Hamrogue) McHugh Notice
Rita McHugh nee Hamrogue, Pollaturick, Milltown and formerly of Purranes, Hollymount, Co. Mayo. Reposing at Glynn's Funeral Home, High Street, Tuam tomorrow Tuesday from 5:30 to 7:30. Removal afterwards to her home. Mass for Rita McHugh on Wednesday at 1 in St. Joseph's Church, Milltown. Funeral afterwards to Kilgevrin cemetery. Family flowers only, by request. Donations if desired to Sudden Infant Death Syndrome and Palliative Care Team, Galway Hospice.
Published in The Connacht Tribune on Sept. 10, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Rita's passing.
 Back to today's Notices