COOLEY, Robbie (Ninth Anniversary). Treasured Memories of a dear husband, father and brother, who passed away 3rd April, 2010. Dad Your life was full of loving deeds, Forever thoughtful of all our needs, Today and Tomorrow our whole lives through We will always love and cherish you. We miss you Dad and always will. Always in our hearts, Marie, Martin, Clare. Anniversary Mass Wednesday, 3rd April at 10.00a.m. in the Church of the Assumption, Athenry.
Published in The Connacht Tribune on Apr. 3, 2019