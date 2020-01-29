|
CHEEVERS, Robert Main Street, Craughwell, Co. Galway 4th January 2020 Robert's wife Mary, sons Robert, Eoin and John, grandchildren, brothers and sisters would like to thank most sincerely all those who sympathised with them on our recent sad loss. We offer our heartfelt thanks and appreciation to our relatives, neighbours and Robert's wide circle of friends who helped, supported and visited him. Sincere thanks to those who sent Mass cards, floral tributes, travelled, sent messages of condolences, called to our home and provided food and refreshments and who attended the removal, Mass and burial. We thank Fr. Pat Donnellan, Fr. Sean Neylon, Canon Derek Feeney, Fr. Sean McHugh, Fr. Sweeney, Fr. Christy O'Connor and Fr. Nohilly who concelebrated the Mass. We thank Padraic Cawley for his professionalism and care in the funeral arrangements. We thank the grave diggers Charlie and Padraic Hallinan and Sean Morrissey who helped in preparing Robert's final resting place. We thank the singers Micheal and Eanna Fahy and Lenore and Denise McGlynn for the beautiful church music. We thank all who gave their time in assisting with parking and helping in the evening of the reposing. We thank Gerard Moloney for always being there in our time of need and also the Hallinan Family for their work and support. We would like to thank the local Gardaí for assisting in traffic management for the duration of the funeral. We also thank the people of Craughwell for the Guard of Honour before Robert was laid in his final resting place and to all who helped and nursed Robert during his illness especially the public nurses, Doctors, the Regional Hospital, Craughwell Pharmacy, the Galway Clinic and the Galway Hospice. We will never forget your help, support and dignity you gave Robert and us and a special word of thanks to Robert's Consultant Professor Paul Donnellan and his team for giving us many more happy memories through their professionalism and dedication. As it is impossible to thank everyone individually please accept this as an expression of our deepest gratitude and appreciation. The Holy sacrifice of the Mass has been offered for your intentions. Robert's Months Mind Mass Will be celebrated on Saturday morning February 1st 2020 at 11am in St Coleman's Church, Craughwell
Published in The Connacht Tribune on Jan. 29, 2020