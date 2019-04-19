|
LENIHAN Ronan Patrick Galway, Drogheda and Longford.In Loving Memory of Ronan, whose first anniversary occurs on 10 April, 2019. To us you were someone special, Someone set apart, Your memory will live forever,Engraved within our hearts. Deeply loved and sadly missed by Mary, Ide, Aisling, Darina, Frances and Heather, extended family and friends. Anniversary Mass Will be held in the Augustinian Church, Drogheda on Sunday, 7th April at 1.15pm.
Published in The Connacht Tribune on Apr. 19, 2019