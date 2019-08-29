|
LEONARD Sally - Kilconnell, Ballinasloe Co. Galway 23rd July 2019 The family of the late Sally Leonard wish to acknowledge the many gestures of kindness, support and sympathy shown to us in the recent loss of our mother. Sincere thanks to all who attended the funeral home and at the Mass and burial. We thank those who travelled long distances to be with us and sent Mass cards and messages. We are grateful to our wonderful neighbours and friends who supported and assisted us with refreshments and catering over the days that Sally reposed in her own home and for the funeral. A special word of thanks to the wonderful carers in Ballinderry Nursing Home where Sally spent the last few years of her life. We thank Dr. David Ross for his ongoing care while there. We wish to express our thanks to Fr. Gerry Geraghty PP, Fr. Raymond Sweeney and Fr. Sean Egan for concelebrating her funeral Mass and all who participated in the Mass and also Ken and Allie Glennon who made it so special and meaningful. We thank the gravediggers who prepared Sally's final resting place. We also wish to thank Martin and Irene Gormally, Undertakers for their professionalism in handling the funeral arrangements. As it would be impossible to thank everyone individually please accept this acknowledgement as an expression of our deepest gratitude and Mass will be offered for your intentions. Months Mind Mass for Sally Will be celebrated on Friday 30th August 2019 in the Sacred Heart Church, Kilconnell at 7pm. LEONARD Thomas (36th Anniversary) Remembering her husband Thomas, whose anniversary occurs on the 29th August R.I.P. Sadly missed and always remembered by his family.
Published in The Connacht Tribune on Aug. 29, 2019