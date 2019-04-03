Resources More Obituaries for Sarah CURRAN Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Sarah CURRAN

Obituary CURRAN SARAH Spiddal, Co. Galway. Sarah's daughters Anne, Geraldine, Lorraine and Noelle, along with her nieces and nephews and extended family would like to express sincere thanks to everyone who sympathised with us following our recent loss.To all who sent Mass cards, messages of sympathy, called to the house, and attended the Mass and burial, the time you took to pay your respects was greatly appreciated.We would like to express a special thank you to our dear neighbours and friends for their support as they rallied around us, and also their support during the wake by making refreshments for visitors, and also providing refreshments.We would like to give a special mention to our neighbours Eileen and Philomena who lifted Mum's spirit, especially during her final days with us.We thank those who carried Mum's remains, and to those who provided a Guard of Honour at our home. We are blessed to be part of such a caring community. We thank those who travelled to be with us and pay their respects to our Mum.We would like to thank the gravediggers for their hard work and empathy, and An Cruiscin Lan Hotel for the superb food.We wish to thank Fr Billy Reilly and the choir singers for the beautiful service they provided, and Padraig Neachtain Undertaker for his professionalism. The Holy Sacrifice of the Mass will be offered for all your intentions. Month's Mind Mass: Friday, March 22nd at 7pm Seipeal an Chnoic, Inverin Published in The Connacht Tribune on Apr. 3, 2019 Read More ‹ Back to today's Obituaries Send Flowers Funeral Etiquette Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.