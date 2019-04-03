|
FAHERTY. First Anniversary. In loving memory of Sarah Faherty, Glassilaun, Renvyle, Co Galway, Who died on the 13th March 2018.We hold you close within our hearts, And there you shall remain, To walk with us throughout our lives,Until we meet again. So rest in peace dear loved oneAnd thanks for all you've done, We pray that God has given you, the crown you've truly won. Always remembered by your loving daughter Brid, son-in-law Martin, grandchildren Selina and Martin and great-grandson Martin-James.
Published in The Connacht Tribune on Apr. 3, 2019