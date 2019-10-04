|
McGOVERN, Sarah - Carnmore, Oranmore, Co. Galway, and formerly of Rockville, Hillstreet, Carrick-on-Shannon, Co. Roscommon. who passed away peacefully on 28th of August, 2019 Sarah's husband PJ (Packie), son Niall, daughters Lisa (Fitzsimons) and Emer (O'Murchu), sons-in-law Michael, Glen and Ronan, Kerri, grandchildren Luke, Alanna, Elise and Ella, sisters and brothers Molly (Belton), Pauline (Caulfield), Michael, Kathy, Josephine (Wilton), Patrick, Liam, Martina (Quinn) and Sheila (McCormack) and their families would like to express their immense gratitude for the support and sympathy they received on their recent and sad loss. We would like to express our heartfelt appreciation to our extended families, friends, neighbours and work colleagues for their overwhelming support and kindness shown to us during Sarah's illness and on her recent passing.To all those who called to the house, brought food and refreshments, helped with the catering, attended the removal, funeral Mass and burial, sent Mass cards and sympathy cards, floral tributes, gave donations to Cancer Care West, telephoned, messaged and travelled long distances, we are very grateful.Thank you to Professors Michael Kerin and Maccon Keane and their teams for looking after Sarah over the past 18 months and to Dr Brendan Day GP who has been a great support to Sarah and the family over the years. Thank you to the staff and nurses (both in the Oncology Unit and on the Ward), the Palliative Care Team and catering staff in the Our Lady of Knock Ward at The Galway Clinic who provided great care to Sarah throughout her illness. Thank you to the HSE public health nurses and physiotherapists who provided care and encouragement to Sarah in recent months. Thank you to Monica and the staff at Lohan's Pharmacy. Our sincere gratitude to Canon Ian O'Neill, PP Claregalway, for the support to the family, for visiting Sarah at home during her illness and in The Galway Clinic during her final days, for saying Mass in the family home and for concelebrating Sarah's touching funeral Mass. Thank you to the Very Rev John J Gannon, PP Elphin, for his participation in the Mass, to the altar servers and all who took part in the liturgy. A special thank you to Ailbhe Hession and Emmanuel McCormack for the beautiful music and singing.Thank you to Michael Grealish and Caitriona of O'Flaherty's Funeral Directors for their professionalism, consideration and kindness throughout the funeral, and to the gravediggers in Claregalway Cemetery who prepared Sarah's final resting place with great care. Thank you to An Garda Síochána, neighbours and friends for organising traffic management for the funeral, and to those who offered and gave the use of their properties for parking. Thank you to those who provided a Guard of Honour, walking alongside the family from the Church to the cemetery. Thank you to the Claregalway Hotel and staff for their hospitality after the funeral Mass.As it is impossible to thank everybody individually, please accept this acknowledgement as a token of our immense gratitude. The Holy Sacrifice of the Mass will be offered for your intentions. Month's Mind Mass has been offered for Sarah. The Connacht Tribune apologises to the family of the late Sarah McGovern for incorrect family details published in last week's issue.
Published in The Connacht Tribune on Oct. 4, 2019