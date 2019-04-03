MOLLOY Sarah Newcastle, Athenry 1st Anniversary In Loving Memory of Sarah, who died on March 5th, 2018.« Mother Our wish is just a simple prayer,God Bless and keep you in His Care, In Heaven you rest, no worries, no pain, In God's own time we will meet again. Lovingly remembered by PJ, Pauline, Sandra, Martina and Annie Mae. From our lives you may be gone,But in our hearts you still live on,As one year comes, another goes, But the gates of memories never close. Love always Marie, Willie, Yvonne, Liam and their families. Along the road to yesterday That leads us straight to you, Are memories of the happy daysTogether we once knew And always every evening We seem to have a way Of wandering back to meet youOn the road to yesterday. Always remembered by Teresa, Martin, Shane and Brian. March comes with sad regret, It brings a day I'll never forget.God called your name so gentlyThat only you could hear No one heard the footsteps Of the Angel drawing near Softly from the shadows, There came a gentle call, You closed your eyes And went to sleep You quietly left us all. Always remembered- Noreen, David, Sharon, Gary and Nina. I think of things you used to sayAnd all that you would do, At some point every single dayMy thoughts will turn to you. I know I can't be with you nowAnd you can't be with me, But safe inside my heart you'll stay, That's where you'll always be.Loved and missed every day- Geraldine and Noel. Anniversary Mass Sunday, 10th March, at 10am, Newcastle Church. Published in The Connacht Tribune on Apr. 3, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary