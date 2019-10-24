|
CAHILL, Seamus James - Eyrecourt, Co. Galway who passed away on 28th of September, 2019 Seamus' wife Frances, his daughters Cara and Rowena, son-in-law Alexander Wright and grandchildren Celia and Margot would like to express their immense gratitude for the support and sympathy they received on their recent and sad loss. We would like to express our heartfelt appreciation to our extended families, friends, neighbours and work colleagues for their overwhelming support and kindness shown to us during Seamus' illness and on his recent passing. To all those who called to the house after he died, brought food and refreshments, attended the removal, funeral Mass and burial, sent Mass cards and sympathy cards, gave donations to Family Room for the Intensive Care Ward at University Hospital Galway, telephoned, messaged and travelled long distances, we are very grateful. A special thank you to the staff and nurses in the Intensive Care Ward at University Hospital Galway who treated dad with care and compassion in his last hours - we can't thank them enough. Thank you to Thomas Flaherty for keeping us organised and for all his support. Thank you to Ellen Davis and the staff at Davis Pharmacy and to Dr. Garabed Zaduryan for his hard work and kindness. Sincere gratitude to Fr. Declan, PP Eyrecourt and Meelick, for the support to our family and for the touching and heartfelt funeral Mass. A special thank you to Sister Agnes and the choir for the beautiful music and singing. Thank you to Kevin Burns Funeral Directors for their professionalism, consideration and kindness throughout the funeral, and to the gravediggers in Meelick Cemetery who prepared Seamus' final resting place with great care. Thank you to the young men of the Eyrecourt GAA hurling team who travelled back from College and work to provide a Guard of Honour, we were deeply touched by your kindness and generosity. It is impossible to thank everybody individually, please accept this acknowledgement as a token of our immense gratitude. The Holy Sacrifice of the Mass will be offered for your intentions. Month's Mind Mass has been offered for Seamus On Saturday 26 October 2019 at 18.30 in Eyrecourt Church.
Published in The Connacht Tribune on Oct. 24, 2019