CASEY, Sean, Ard Aoibhinn, Athenry, Co Galway who passed away on the 3rd December 2019. Deeply missed by his loving wife Patricia, son Philip, daughters Saundra and Stella; daughter-in-law, Eileen; sons-in-law David and Alan; grandchildren, Alexsaundra, Andrea, Adam, Lauren and Rebecca; brothers, Tony, Eugene, Dermot and Kevin; sisters, Maureen and Claire and extended family. We wish to express our sincere thanks to all those who sympathised with us on our recent sad loss. Our heartfelt thanks to our exceptional neighbours and friends for all their kindness, helping out with food and refreshments and in so many other ways. Thank you to all those who called to our home, attended the removal and funeral Mass, sent Mass cards, floral tributes and messages of sympathy. Thank you to all those from the dance classes and Vintage Car Clubs that paid tribute to Sean. We sincerely appreciate all those who travelled long distances to be with us at this sad time. A sincere thank you to Fr Benny McHale for his lovely funeral Mass and very kind and meaningful words. We thank all those who took part in the Mass and Carmel Dempsey for the lovely music and singing. Thank you to Michael John Quinn Undertakers, Liam O'Brien and the gravediggers for preparing Sean's final resting place with such care and attention. As it would be impossible to thank everyone individually, please accept this as a token of our sincere gratitude and appreciation. The Holy Sacrifice of the Mass will be offered for your intentions. Month's Mind Mass Will be celebrated on Saturday, the 4th January, at 6:30pm in the Church of the Assumption, Athenry, R.I.P.
Published in The Connacht Tribune on Dec. 31, 2019