|
|
CONROY, Seán Screebe, Ros Muc, Co. Galway. (2nd Anniversary) A very special young man left this world on 21st, December, 2017. Son and brother This is for someone wonderful As loved as one could be You are our precious diamond Perfect in everyway And sometimes life can be unkind When hearts are torn in two But nothing ever could compare To the pain of losing you And until we meet again Rest peacefully, dearest Seán. Love you, Mom, Dad and Liam. xxx Grandson and Godson Another year gone But the memories live on Of a smile that was like no other. Remembering you always The special grandson you are And the time we shared together Mamó and Daideo xx Time may pass and fade away, But memories of you will always stay, No longer in our lives to share, But in our hearts you are always there. You were always someone special, Always good and kind, You will never be forgotten, By those you left behind. Love, Phill, Joe, P.J., Josephine, Aonghus. You were so very special, You had the nicest ways, You did so very much in life, And never asked for praise. Remembering you is easy, We do it every day, But losing you is heartache, That never goes away. Le grá ó Colm, Baba, Oisín, Ronán, Grainne, Ciara. The moment that you left us Our hearts were split in two, One side was filled with memories The other side died with you. Miss you always Oliver and the gang. Seán Missed in the morning of every day, Missed in the evening as light slips away, Missed for a million and one little things, Around every corner your memory clings, A prayer, a Mass is all we can give, These you will have as long as we live. Love and miss you so much Seán, Úna, Colm, Aoife, Colm óg xxxx My dearest Sean There are no words invented to say how I feel. There are so many regrets, so many questions but I know that now they are all useless. The precious memories of our many chats and laughs I treasure. I made a promise to you that I would make the most of every day and I will try my best to live that promise through. I know that's what you would want. You are in my thoughts and in my heart at all times. They tell us that time heals but it just shows us different ways to live. No amount of time could ever stop us missing you or take away the sadness that's always in our hearts. Sending you all my love to Heaven, where you now entertain the angels. Forever missed, forever loved, until we meet again my dearest Seán. Rest easy. Ann, Martin and the gang. Ag cuimhniú ort inniu agus i gcónaí. Mothaíonn muid uainn thú gach lá agus muid ag súil go bhfuil tú i bhflaitheas na Naomh agus na n-aingil. Lé grá, Micheál , Mairead agus na gasúir. A Sheáin Ag cuimhniú ort i gconaí, Ar an lá a chaith muid ar an DART, Ar na laethanta i bPáirc an Chrócaigh Ar na gcéadta turais le chéile. Tá suíochan tosaigh an chairr folamh go minic i d'uireasa. Do dhlúthchara. Stephen Anniversary Mass Saturday, 21st December, at 5.30 p.m.in Ros Muc Church
Published in The Connacht Tribune on Dec. 19, 2019