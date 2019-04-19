Home

DUGGAN (3rd Anniversary). In loving memory of Sean Duggan, Rathready, Loughrea, Co. Galway. We thought of you today, but that is nothing new, We thought of you yesterday, and days before that too. We think of you in silence, we often speak your name, All we have are memories, and your picture in a frame. Your memory is our keepsake, from which we'll never part. God has you in His Arms, we have you in our hearts. Always loved and sadly missed by your wife Bridie, sons Tom, Kevin, and daughters Sally, Antoinette, Noreen, Tracy, and Yvonne, sons- and daughters- in-law, and grandchildren. Anniversary Mass At 11.00 o'clock, in the Abbey, Loughrea, on the 21st of April 2019.
Published in The Connacht Tribune on Apr. 19, 2019
