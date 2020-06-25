|
KILBANE, Fr Seán. Died 3rd May 2020. SMA Cork & Mountbellew. The Kilbane family wishes to express our deep gratitude to everyone who conveyed their condolences to us and offered sympathy and support at the time of Fr Seán's death by card, letter, phone call, text, email and on-line. We offer our grateful thanks to the staff of Cork University Hospital (Ward 4D) for their constant and exceptional professional care of Fr Seán during the last weeks of his life.We would like to thank all of Fr Seán's confrères in the Society of African Missions in Blackrock Road & Wilton, Cork but we would particularly like to thank Provincial Fr Malachy Flanagan, Fr Martin Kavanagh, Fr Anthony Kelly, Fr Eddie O'Connor and Fr Éamonn Finnegan for their care and graceful funeral liturgy.We offer our grateful thanks to the Archbishop of Tuam, Michael Neary, to the priests of the Archdiocese and especially to Fr Michael Molloy PP of Moore & Clonfad, for their continued support of Fr Seán down through the years. We are particularly grateful to our extended family, our friends and neighbours in Mountbellew who supported us at this time.Our very special thanks to the people of the parishes where Fr Seán served, for their kindness and expressions of sympathy: Tullycross & Renvyle; Kilmeena, Westport; Skehana & Menlough; and latterly, Moore & Clonfad. Please accept this acknowledgement as an expression of our deepest gratitude. The Holy Sacrifice of the Mass will be offered for all your intentions. Go gcúití Dia bhur gcineáltas libh.
Published in The Connacht Tribune on June 25, 2020