McLOUGHLIN Sean. Late of Dunstable, Luton and formerly Coorhoor, Kilnadeema, who passed away peacefully on March 21st 2018. Sean's brothers, sisters and extended family wish to express sincere thanks and appreciation to all those who sympathised with them. Special thanks to those who travelled long distances to attend his funeral and those who sent Mass cards. Anniversary Mass On Friday, 12th April at 8pm in St. Dymphna's Church, Kilnadeema, Loughrea.
Published in The Connacht Tribune on Apr. 19, 2019
