O'HARE Sean, . Forest Glade, Portumna. Whose 6th Anniversary occurs on the 21st of March. Sean You are everywhere we go, You are the rain, you are the snow. You are the stars that shine at night. You are the sun that shines so bright. You are the rustling of the leaves. You are the wind that blows the trees. It really was all too sudden and so sad. But we will cherish the memories from the good times we had. In our heart you will remain, Until we meet with you again. May you rest in peace. Lovingly remembered by your wife Kathleen and your family. Anniversary Mass. St. Brigid's Church, Portumna. Saturday 23rd of March at 6.30pm.
Published in The Connacht Tribune on Apr. 24, 2019
