|
|
Seán Stafford, Highfield Park and formerly of Thomastown, Co. Kilkenny. Funeral cortege will leave his home on Saturday at 10:15 via Maunsell's Road, Taylor's Hill, Fr. Griffin Avenue, Fr. Griffin Road, Flood Street and 'An Taibhdhearc', to arrive at St. Ignatius Jesuit Church, Sea Road, for private mass for Seán at 11. Private funeral afterwards to Rahoon Cemetery. Mass will be streamed live online with details available at a later date.
Published in The Connacht Tribune from Aug. 27 to Aug. 29, 2020