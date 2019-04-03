KELLY, Seanie Moore Street, Loughrea, Co. Galway (1st Anniversary) In loving memory of Seanie who departed this life on February 8th 2018. We thought of you today but that is nothing new We thought about you yesterdayand days before that too We think of you in silence We often speak your name All we have are memories andyour picture in a frame Your memory is a keepsake from which we'll never part God has you in His Arms and we have you in our heartsLoved and remembered by your sister Lucy, brother-in-law Lenny and all the family. Our wish is just a simple prayer God bless and keep you in His Care Your brother Joe and family (Co. Monaghan) A silent thought,A quiet prayer,For a special person in God's Care. Always remembered by your loving sister Philomena and family (NY). Memories are precious They don't fade away We rememember you always Not just today. Your brother Jimmy (Seamie), sister-in-law Gerry and family (NY). Anniversary Mass Sunday, 3rd March, 2019 at 10am in St. Brendan's Cathedral, Loughrea. Published in The Connacht Tribune on Apr. 3, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary