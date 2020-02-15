|
Brothers of Charity, Cois Saile, An Leargan, Knocknacarra and formerly of Coole Park, Bohermore. Reposing at Conneelys Funeral Home, Flood Street, tomorrow Sunday from 3.30 until 5. Mass for Sharon Higgins on Monday at 12 in St. Patricks Church, Forster Street. Funeral afterwards to New Cemetery, Bohermore. House at An Leargan private and family flowers only, by request. Donations, if desired to the Brothers of Charity, Cois Saile Services, Knocknacarra.
Published in The Connacht Tribune from Feb. 15 to Feb. 17, 2020