NILAND, Sheila (née O'Callaghan) (Roveah, Kilcolgan) 4th Anniversary. In loving memory of our best friend, mother and wife, who died on the 22nd of October 2015. We think of you in silence, We often speak your name But all we have are memories And your picture in a frame. Your resting place we visit And put flowers there with care. But no-one knows the heartache As we turn and leave you there.You are forever loved and dearly missed each year by your husband Patrick, and sons Patrick, Douglas and Robert, and your brothers, sisters and extended family. Fourth Anniversary Mass Will be held in Roveagh Church on the 20th of October at 10am.
Published in The Connacht Tribune on Oct. 17, 2019