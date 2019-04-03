Resources More Obituaries for Sinéad MCGOVERN HYNES Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Sinéad MCGOVERN HYNES

In Memoriam Condolences MCGOVERN HYNES, Sinéad - Kilcock, Co. Kildare formerly of Carnmore, Co.Galway In Loving Memory of Sinéad whose First Anniversary occurs on the 23rd of February Sinéad Words can't express how much I miss you every day. Our little Ella and I talk about you all the time, We remember you for being the bravest, kindest, most affectionate wife and Mommy whose ray of light will forever shine from the stars above. For everyone who reads this and remembers you - embrace life and cherish happiness. Míle grá i gcónaí. Your husband Glen. Mommy I love you and miss you so much, Now you're in Heaven with an angel's touch. Your sparkle makes the stars shine, And your warmth makes the moon glow, I want you to know that I love you so, I love you to the moon and back. Your little princess, Ella. Daughter You gave us years of happiness, Then sorrow came with tears, You left us lovely memories, We will treasure through the years, "Forever young and beautiful" Miss and love you always, Mum and Dad (Sarah and PJ) xx Sister They say there is a reason, They say that time will heal, But neither time nor reason, Will change the way we feel. For no-one knows the heartache, That lies behind our smiles, No-one knows how many times, We have broken down and cried. We want to tell you something, So there won't be any doubt, You're so wonderful to think of, But so hard to be without. Missing you always, Emer and Ronan. xx Sister, Auntie, Godmother We're missing you a little more each time we hear your name, We've cried so many tears, Yet our heart's broken all the same, We miss our times together, Things in common we could share, But nothing fills the emptiness, Now you're no longer there. We've so many precious memories, To last our whole life through, Each one of them reminders, Of how much we're missing you. All our love, Lisa, Michael, Luke, Alanna and Elise. xxxxx Sinéad We think of you in silence, We often speak your name, But all we have are memories, And your picture in a frame. Your resting place we visit, And put flowers there with care, But no one knows the heartache, As we turn and leave you there. Forever in our hearts, always loved and sadly missed by John Joe, Noreen, Shane, Angelina, Owen, Breda, Tracy, James, niece and nephews. Time slips by and life goes on, But from our hearts you're never gone. We think about you always, We talk about you too, We have so many memories, But we wish we still had you. x For a beautiful sister and friend. Love always Niall and Kerri. They say there is a reason, They say that time will heal, But neither time nor reason, Will change the way we feel. For no one knows the heartache, That lies beneath our smiles, No one knows how many times, We have broken down and cried. We want to tell you something, So there won't be any doubt, You're so wonderful to think of, But so hard to be without. From your 4 best friends Michelle, Sharon, Orla and Cora. Anniversary Mass Sunday 24th February, 11.00am in Church of the Assumption and St. James, Claregalway. Published in The Connacht Tribune on Apr. 3, 2019