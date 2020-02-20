|
|
MCGOVERN HYNES Sinéad- Kilcock, Co. Kildare formerly of Carnmore, Co. Galway. In loving memory of Sinéad, whose second anniversary occurs on the 23rd of February. Sinéad, We miss you every day. We always talk about and remember with fondness all the good times. Your star forever shines brightly in the sky. Míle grá i gcónaí. Glen & Ella Sinéad May the winds of Heaven blow softly And whisper in your ear How much we love and miss youAnd wish that you were here. Forever in our hearts John-Joe, Noreen and the Hynes family. Daughter You gave us years of happiness, Then sorrow came with tears, You left us lovely memories, We will treasure through the years, Miss and love you always, Dad. xx Sister, Auntie We think about you always, We talk about you still, You have never been forgotten, And you never will. We hold you close within our hearts, And there you will remain, To walk and guide us through our lives, Until we meet again. Miss you so much, All our love, Lisa, Michael, Luke, Alanna and Elise. xxxxx Sister Although I'm sad without you, And wish that you were here, Within my heart your lovely smile, Still shines bright and clear. I treasure all those memories, Of growing up with you, The secrets we would share, The childish things we'd do. And as the years passed quickly, We grew closer still, I miss you dearest sister, And you know I always will. Love always, Emer and Ronan. xx Sister Time slips by and life goes on, But from our hearts you're never gone, We think about you always, We talk about you too, We have so many memories, But we wish we still had you. Miss and love you always, Niall and Kerri. xx Anniversary Mass. Saturday, 22nd February, 7.30pm, in Church of the Assumption and St. James, Claregalway.
Published in The Connacht Tribune on Feb. 20, 2020