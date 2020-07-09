|
RABBITTE, Sorcha Athenry, Co. Galway Died 4th June, 2020. Sorcha's parents, Joe and Patricia, sisters Aileen and Brenda, brother Cathal and extended Rabbitte family would like to thank all those who supported them during Sorcha's illness and who sympathised with them following their sad loss. Thank you to everyone who phoned, sent messages, cards, letters, flowers and condolences on RIP.ie.Sincere thanks to our wonderful neighbours, family and friends who dropped in food and did so much to help prepare for the funeral, and who welcomed Sorcha home for a final time in such a beautiful and touching way. Heartfelt thanks to Sorcha's colleagues at the Brothers of Charity, Renmore, and to the Atlantic Masters Swimming Club and wider Blackrock swimming community for providing the Guards of Honour on her final journey to Athenry and then to Shannon: both were wonderful shows of support and a lovely send-off for Sorcha which was gratefully appreciated. Thank you to Fr Benny McHale, Fr Pat Claffey, Fr Des Walsh and Fr John O'Boyle for a beautiful funeral Mass, and to all friends and family who assisted with prayers of the faithful, readings and gifts. A special thank you to Carmel Dempsey for the fabulous music which added so much to the service.Thank you to Michael John and Siobhán at Quinn's Undertakers for their kindness, guidance and professionalism at a very difficult time. Thanks also to the staff at Shannon Crematorium for the calm and peaceful surroundings to say a final goodbye. Sincere thanks to the first responders who assisted Sorcha when she became ill, and to the all the staff at UHG in A&E, ICU and on St. Anne's Ward. She was looked after so tenderly and it was so reassuring to know she was in such great hands throughout her stay there. As it would be impossible to thank everyone individually, please accept this as a token of appreciation. A Memorial Mass will be held at a later date to celebrate Sorcha's life.
Published in The Connacht Tribune on July 9, 2020