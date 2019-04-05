CARTY, Stephen (Staff) First Anniversary In loving memory of Stephen, late of Dunsandle Cross, Craughwell, who passed away on the 8th April 2018. Dad Memories grow deeper as time time travels on, We long for the smile and your face that is gone, We think of your sayings and picture your smile. We feel you are not lost just gone for awhile, Out of our lives you may have gone, But deep in our hearts you will always live on. Rest In Peace. Sadly missed by your sons, Michael, Patrick, John, Stephen, Lawrence and Frankie, daughters Mary and Patricia, and extended family. Grandad Time may hide the heartache, Like a smile can hide a tear, But memories last forever, Of a Grandad we loved so dear, You always had a smile to share, A laugh and a joke and time to care, A funny Grandad with a heart of gold, The very best this world could hold. We love and miss you Grandad. From all your Grandchildren xxxx Anniversary Mass In Kilconieron Church on Sunday, 7th April, 2019 at 10.30am. Published in The Connacht Tribune on Apr. 5, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary