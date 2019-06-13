Home

NAUGHTON, Susan. Garda. 13th Anniversary. Late of Bullaun, Loughrea. Died 14th June 2006. We miss you a little more Each time we hear your name We've cried so many tears Yet our heart's broken all the same We miss our times together Things in common we would share But nothing fills the emptiness Now you're no longer there We've so many precious memories To last our whole life through Each one of them reminders Of how much we love and miss you Mam, sisters, brothers, sisters- and brothers-in-law, nieces and nephews. Mass In St Patrick's Church, Bullaun at 7 pm, Saturday, 15th June.
Published in The Connacht Tribune on June 13, 2019
